Netball event to help suicide prevention

A special ‘Bounce Back to Netball’ event was held at the Tryst Sports Centre in Cumbernauld.

Around 100 players took part in the tournament which was organised through North Lanarkshire Council’s Suicide Prevention campaign.

‘Bounce Back to Netball’ encourages players who have may have previously played the sport to get back involved. The aim is to get participants fit, active, making new friends and improving players health and mental wellbeing.

Lynne MacDonald, senior social work officer, said: “All the teams taking part were helping to support efforts to reduce the number of suicides with figures showing almost one person every week dies here in North Lanarkshire.

“Taking part in sports like netball provides the perfect platform to help raise awareness of suicide. Suicide devastates families and the more we can encourage conversation about it, the more we will be able to help those who need it.”

For more information visit www.nlleisure.co.uk/coaching-lessons/netball-sport.

If you are worried about suicide or someone who may be at risk, call the Samaritans on 116123 or Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87.