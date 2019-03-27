Netball tournament spreads suicide prevention message in North Lanarkshire

Netball players from across North Lanarkshire hit the courts in Cumbernauld to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Hosted by Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire, the special tournament took place at the Tryst Sports Centre with over 100 players taking part. Participants enjoyed a packed day of competitive action and information about North Lanarkshire Council’s suicide prevention initiatives.

All the teams taking part were helping to support efforts to reduce the number of suicides with figures showing almost one person every week dies in North Lanarkshire.

Lynne MacDonald, Suicide Prevention Lead Officer said: “We are reaching out far and wide to try and get our suicide prevention messages out to the people who need it most.

“Suicide is having a devastating impact on communities right across North Lanarkshire and beyond and we need to do everything we can to try and stop it.

“Taking part in sports like netball provides the perfect platform to help raise awareness of suicide. Suicide devastates families and the more we can encourage conversation about it, the more we will be able to help those who need it.

“I would also encourage people to sign-up to our ‘RU THAT GUY’ text alerts which encourages people to ‘be that’ person who will look out for their friends and family.”