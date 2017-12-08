NHS Lanarkshire midwifery team nominated for top award

NHS Lanarkshire’s midwifery team has been nominated for the prestigious Royal College of Midwives (RCM) Award for Midwifery Service of the Year.

The team was nominated for the award – which recognises excellence, innovation and team working – by Dr Mary Ross-Davie, RCM country director for Scotland.

Dr Mary Ross-Davie, said: “During my first year in post as country director for Scotland, I have visited most of the health boards and maternity units across Scotland.

“My visit to University Hospital Wishaw stands out for me as an example of a service that has been consistently seeking to improve its maternity service and has an engaged, enthusiastic and empowered team of midwives supporting and implementing those improvements.

“The NHS Lanarkshire midwifery team has demonstrated innovation and excellence in a number of key areas; they have also been a leading light in the Scottish Patient Safety Programme’s Maternity and Child Quality Improvement Collaborative.”

The Lanarkshire midwifery team was announced as one of the four finalists from across the UK and is the only Scottish team to make the shortlist. The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London on Tuesday, March 6 2018.

Maureen McSherry, NHS Lanarkshire consultant midwife, said: “The whole team were thrilled to hear that we have reached the final four. To be nominated by the RCM country director for Scotland is also an accolade itself.”

Since 2004, the RCM Annual Midwifery Awards have celebrated outstanding achievement in midwifery across the UK. They recognise the best new evidence-based practice projects and the best in team working.

Lyn Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire chief midwife/operational manager, said: “The nomination recognises our commitment to team working, including with multi-disciplinary teams, respectful relationships and how this impacts positively on the outcomes for women, newborns and their families.”

Gill Walton, RCM chief executive, said: “The standard of entries has been extremely high so to get this far is an outstanding achievement. It shows how much innovation is going on in our maternity services, and how hard midwives, maternity support workers and the wider maternity team are working to deliver the safest and best possible care.

“I wish the NHS Lanarkshire midwifery team the best of luck at the awards ceremony in March next year.”

Matthew Perkins, Category Nutrition manager, Kellogg’s Europe said: “Kellogg’s All-Bran are delighted to sponsor the Midwifery Service of the Year award. We welcome this opportunity to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the provision of maternity services and the high standard of care for women and their families.”