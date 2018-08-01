NL Leisure launches new initiative to help over 65s get fit

NL Leisure has introduced a new initiative ‘Club 65’ to encourage older people to get fit and make new friends.

Discounted swimming sessions in venues across North Lanarkshire are now available to people over 65 for just £1 – with tea and coffee available afterwards for another £1 at selected venues.

An NL Leisure spokesperson said: “As the population of over 65s in Scotland grows and people are living longer, staying healthy in later life is more important than ever.

“Swimming remains one of the most popular forms of exercise amongst over 65s and offers a low-impact introduction to regular exercise and offers a great platform for extending independent living in later years.

“The opportunity to get together with others in a fun, social environments and stay active later in life, is bound to be attractive to many people over 65.

“Swimming provides many benefits including improved heart health, reduced risk of osteoporosis, increased flexibility and muscle strength, as well as improved mental health.

“NL Leisure provides a community hub for health and fitness in a relaxed and friendly environment and members of the community are encouraged to take advantage of this offer in a range of venues.”

Discounted swimming for over 65s will be available at all eight pools across North Lanarkshire and session times are as follows: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-1pm at Kilsyth Swimming Pool, John Smith Pool in Airdrie, Shotts Leisure Centre, and Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex in Bellshill; Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8.30-9.30am at Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex in Bellshill; Monday and Friday from noon-1pm at Aquatec in Motherwell; Tuesday and Thursday from 8.30-9.30am at Tryst Sports Centre in Cumbernauld, Time Capsule in Coatbridge, and Wishaw Sports Centre.

Proof of age is required for new customers.

Café offers for participants are available at Tryst Sports Centre in Cumbernauld, Time Capsule in Coatbridge, and Wishaw Sports Centre.