North Locality Consortium hosts community information day

North Locality Consortium joined forces with The Centre Cumbernauld and Cumbernauld Community Forum to organise a community information day.

The event, which took place in the shopping centre mall, was organised in response to a public consultation on Loneliness and Social Isolation which North Locality Consortium carried out last April in Cumbernauld.

Clyde FC Community Foundation

One of the biggest issues raised during the consultation was the lack of information available about local support groups, activities and volunteering opportunities.

The North Locality Information Fair gave the local community the opportunity to meet and speak to different organisations, service providers and charities.

Its aim was to provide information about How to Improve Health, Wellbeing and Self-Management.

Over 45 stall holders attended the event which was planned very carefully and intended to serve whole community and all ages.

PSYV Police Scotland Youth Volunteers sit down for a chat

There were activities for kids, entertainment for adults and information provided by wide range of organisations from across Cumbernauld and North Lanarkshire.

Visitors could talk to local groups, charities, Social Work, NHS and organisations and asked questions about services they provide in Cumbernauld, get advice or get an appointment to speak after the event.

There were also organisations which provide services widely across North Lanarkshire and they also gave information about provision in Cumbernauld and surrounding areas.

Activities and services promoted on the day included: Bookbug, walking, reading, outdoor/nature activities, art and craft, exercise, heathy diet, Men’s Shed, Sporting Memories, volunteering, carers support and many more.

NHS Nurses demonstrated the dangers of smoking and drinking

The event was supported by Cumbernauld Community Radio and visitors were entertained by DJ Peter Bellingham, singer Georgina McKenzie, and Harmony Group from Kilsyth.

Children had the opportunity to take part in an art and craft workshop, face painting and Summerlee Museum’s photo workshop, while local charity CACE Older People Active Lives offered chair yoga and reminiscence quiz.

Feedback from the event revealed 89 per cent found an activity they would like to try and 90 per cent learned something new.

Gabi Mitas, Locality Development Lead for North Locality Consortium, said: “The event was very busy, many people visited stalls, some of them came specially for information, same were just passers-by but all were interested in the event and stopped to ask questions or just to take a leaflet.

“It was wonderful and uplifting to see the town centre so busy with people smiling and chatting with music and dancing.

“North Locality Consortium and Cumbernauld Community forum would like to thank everyone who was involved in the event; stall holders, volunteers and entertainers.

“The event has been a huge success and received excellent feedback, which was only possible through everyone’s great passion and dedication to your local community.

“A big thank you to all volunteers who has helped us to make it happen, who tirelessly supported us before and during the event, and a special thank you to PSYV Police Scotland Youth Volunteers group for their hard work and support.

“We are hoping to be back even bigger and better next year.”