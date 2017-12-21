Plaque marks Tesco’s donation to garden

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at the new Bee and Butterfly Sensory Garden in Dullatur.

The specially designed installation was donated to Spina Bifida Hydocephalus (SBH), Scotland’s family support centre, by Tesco.

This came after the centre was awarded £12,000 through the supermarket’s Bags of Help initiative to develop its outdoor space.

The plaque is a permanent record that the project was chosen and backed by the local community.

The funding was used to create a space which would help children with additional needs to develop their motor skills and enjoy important social interaction, and it features artwork by children supported by the charity.

At a ceremony at the support centre, colleagues from Tesco Cumbernauld Extra and Craigmarloch Superstore joined the charity’s Clare Cogan Turner and Vikki Rothero to unveil the plaque.

Vikki Rothero, SBH Scotland Family Support Worker, said: “As a charity relying almost solely on fundraising, it was a dream come true to receive a grant for us to create a beautiful garden.

“There’s texture, colour, aromas and noise and the children’s own artwork is also integrated into the tiles so it’s a very special place.

“We’re very grateful to Tesco, greenspace scotland and all those who voted for us in store, this garden is already having a big impact and bringing lots of smiles.”

