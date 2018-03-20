Provost visits hospice ahead of fundraiser

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones visited Strathcarron Hospice ahead of her ‘Lassies’ Lunch’ fundraiser taking place next month.

Provost Jones was welcomed by director of nursing Marjory Mackay and business development fundraiser Claire Macdonald, and enjoyed a tour of the facilities.

She also spent time with day care patients who really enjoyed chatting to her and sharing their thoughts on the vital services offered by Strathcarron.

Claire said: “We were delighted to welcome the provost to the hospice to see first-hand how her support helps to make a difference.

“Last year we supported over 280 people living with a terminal illness in North Lanarkshire through our community nurse specialists, Hospice@Home team, day care and in-patient unit.

“We need to raise £12,900 every day to keep these and our other support services running and are grateful to the provost for choosing Strathcarron to benefit from her fundraising lunch.”

The Lassies’ Lunch takes place at the Alona Hotel on April 15 and includes a drinks reception, lunch, a chance to win diamonds and dancing.

Tickets are £35 per head and the funds raised will help support Strathcarron and St Andrew’s Hospices, to book call 01698 302189 or email gibsonl@northlan.gov.uk.

Strathcarron Hospice’s community development team recently engaged with people across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth to find out what would help them prepare for the future.

Following this, a new ‘All about me’ booklet has been launched thanks to sponsorship from Solicitors for Older People Scotland, it will empower people to put their affairs in order in a step-by-step process and help in instances when they are no longer able to manage their own affairs.

The books are free to anyone living throughout Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, to request one call 01324 826222 or visit www.strathcarronhospice.net.