Public to have their say on hospital plans

NHS Lanarkshire has launched a public consultation on the replacement or refurbishment of University Hospital Monklands.

Last month stakeholders took part in an appraisal of the non-financial benefits of various options – ongoing maintenance of the current hospital, a refurbishment of the current hospital, a new-build on the existing site or a new-build in either Gartcosh Business Interchange or Drumshangie Moss near Glenmavis.

The Gartcosh option scored highest among the participants and a subsequent financial analysis of all the proposals confirmed a new hospital at Gartcosh as the highest scoring option.

The consultation, running until October 15, will now give the public, patients, carers, NHS Lanarkshire staff and many other stakeholders across Lanarkshire and the wider West of Scotland the chance to share their views at public meetings and through other channels.

NHS Lanarkshire’s Board will then consider the consultation feedback in November, along with the option appraisal and financial appraisal before deciding a preferred option for the outline business case for the future of the hospital.

Dr Jim Ruddy, clinical lead for the Monklands Replacement/Refurbishment Project (MRRP), said: “The highest scoring option of a new University Hospital Monklands built at Gartcosh would provide a facility that could address the healthcare challenges created by the ageing population of Lanarkshire.

“The current site doesn’t have the space or flexibility to fully deliver our blueprint for clinical services, which requires a hospital with a very large ground floor to allow specialist departments to be next to each other to improve the patient journey and treatment.”

Graeme Reid, project director for the MRRP, added: “We’re urging as many people as possible to take part in the consultation by attending public meetings and completing the questionnaire in the consultation document we’ve published.

“The document clearly outlines the advantages and disadvantages of the options that were assessed during the appraisal process in terms of both clinical services and access.

The following public meetings will be held - doors open 6.30pm:

August 22 - Ballerup Hall, East Kilbride; August 29 - New Town Hall, Cumbernauld; September 4 – “101 Park Street”, Coatbridge; September 6 - Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex, Bellshill; September 11 - Lifestyles Carluke; September 13 - Airdrie Town Hall; September 19 - Lecture Theatre at University Hospital Wishaw; September 25 - Banqueting Suite at South Lanarkshire Council.