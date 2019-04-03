Putting on their dancing shoes as Cornerstone hosts inaugural tea dance

Copious amounts of tea, sandwiches and cakes were consumed at a special inaugural Cumbernauld Community Tea Dance hosted at Cornerstone House Centre.

The Tea Dance was organised to provide an afternoon of live music, socialising and exercise for local citizens, with a particular focus on targeting those with physical disabilities, learning disabilities and long term conditions and their carers living in the Cumbernauld and surrounding areas.

Over 50 people attended what proved to be a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining afternoon for all involved.

Participants came from a variety of local organisations and services, including Carrickstone Care Home, Cumbernauld Locality Support Team (North Lanarkshire Council), ENABLE Scotland, Key Housing Association, Redburn School and Village Care Home.

The attendees danced along to an eclectic mix of music provided by popular local DJ Steven Murray of Cumbernauld FM, as well as enjoying a live performance from Cumbernauld singer Bill Penn, joining in some karaoke fun and participating in a special Tea Dance raffle and prize draw.

Mary McNeil, development manager at Cornerstone House Centre, said: “Cornerstone House Centre is committed to community development, and if we can provide some enjoyment in the lives of local people by hosting Tea Dances we are more than happy to oblige.

“This was the first time an event of this nature had been facilitated from Cornerstone House Centre, and we have been delighted with the positive response and feedback received from participants and supporting organisations.

“Our thanks goes to the team at Cumbernauld FM for their excellent set and for offering their time and resources free of charge, and to DJ Flash and Jacs for providing the sound equipment.

“Sincere thanks also to Cornerstone Café and Drop In Café for their support with catering.

“A short film featuring highlights of the Tea Dance is also being produced by Cumbernauld FM with the help of students from University of the West of Scotland.

This will be available to view on Cornerstone House Centre’s website (www.cornerstone-house.org.uk) and social media platforms over the coming weeks.

“We hope that with further backing of local agencies we can provide Tea Dances for the community on a more regular basis. Cornerstone House Centre would be keen to hear from any organisations interested in supporting such an initiative.”

Cornerstone House Centre is an established charity which owns and operates a large, modern, multi-purpose community hub venue in the heart of Cumbernauld town centre.

The organisation provides various services and access to facilities for community groups, business and citizens in the local area.

Activities and projects currently managed by The Centre include Cumbernauld Family Hub, a dedicated training, resource and support service for local families, and Cumbernauld Community Health Information Hub, a central conduit and first-stop shop for local health and social care provision.

To learn more about Cumbernauld Community Tea Dance, or hiring Cornerstone House Centre for your own event, call 01236 739220 or email events@cornerstone-house.org.uk.