Respects paid to former Kilsyth Rangers goalkeeper

Representatives from Kilsyth Rangers, the junior football community and the sport in general said a fond farewell to Michael Duke last week.

The funeral of the former Kilsyth keeper – who died last week aged just 38 – took place at Linn Crematorium on the south side of Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

Duke spent a decade at Duncansfield and received a deserved testimonial match before leaving last summer to become goalkeeping coach at Albion Rovers.

His funeral saw a huge attendance of friends and others from the junior football community and beyond.

Players from Kilsyth and Albion Rovers formed a guard of honour as his coffin was carried into the crematorium.

A number of former Kilsyth Rangers managers were in attendance, including Matt Coulter, Eric Sinclair, Keith Hogg and Jim Thomson.

And there was also a good number of Rangers officials and supporters in attendance.

Kilsyth will also pay their respects this Saturday by observing a minute’s silence before their home match with Irvine Victoria.