Richard sets off on an epic walk

A former Cumbernauld man has embarked on an epic walk covering the length of Britain to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Richard McGarvey, who now lives in Tamworth, set off from Lands End at the weekend and is aiming to reach his destination in the far north of Scotland around September 10.

His parents still live in Abronhill, but Richard is unlikely to be able to pop in during his journey as while he’ll be in Lanarkshire around the fourth weekend in August his route after crossing the border is taking him west to link up with the West Highland Way.

Richard has set himself a fundraising target of £2000 for the charity as his gran suffers from dementia.

He said: “I am particularly interested in this challenge as I love the outdoors and wanted to push myself to achieve something more.

“Since working at a school as an Outdoor Learning Practitioner, I have had more limited time to pursue my outdoor interests.

“I am taking advantage of the longer summer holidays to complete a mammoth challenge for me and to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research.

“This charity also does research into dementia which my gran has lived with for a while now. My wife has also had members of her family who have had dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Please help me to raise my goal and motivate me to complete the Lands End to John O’Groats walk.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-mcgarvey.