Rita passes away after short illness

Well known Seafar woman Henrietta Hutson passed away at the weekend following a short illness.

Rita, as she was known, moved to Cumbernauld from the Gallowgate in 1962 with husband Jim and their two girls, Rita and Elaine, and quickly got involved with town life.

She was a member of Greenfaulds Bowling Club, St Mungo’s Women’s Guild, and a longtime supporter of Watch US Grow, where she has been volunteering, supporting and encouraging since 1999.

With a rich sense of humour, a lengthy list of funny stories, and a selection of songs for any social occasion, Rita guaranteed to bring cheer to any room.

She served as chair of the board of Watch US Grow for several years, steering the group through it’s early beginnings and she volunteered with the weekly craft class, and in almost every fundraising activity from tombola to sponsored walks!

Watch US Grow general manager Ann McCulloch said: “Rita was a compassionate woman, always keen to make lives better for carers and their family members.

“She made time for everyone, happy to lend a listening ear and a kind word - Rita was central to the ethos and longlasting friendships which developed over the years, at Watch US Grow.

“Her contribution to Watch Us Grow has been immense, and she will be very much missed.

“Our thoughts at this sad time are with Rita’s family, of whom she was so proud, and who have given her so much joy in recent years.”