Rotary supports work of the Beatson

Cumbernauld Rotary Club president Bobby Johnstone presented a cheque for £1632 to Maisie Hamilton of Beatson Cancer Care to help support their valuable work.

The money was raised from a recent raffle held throughout Cumbernauld, ticket sales raised more than £3000 with 50 per cent gifted to Beatson and 50 per cent to be disbursed in the town.

Rotary Cumbernauld wants to thank the Tesco stores and Antonine Centre for allocating sales space and to everyone who bought tickets and gave donations.

The next fund-raising event for Beatson and local causes will be the Charity Golf Day on Sunday, October 7.