Staff are ready to get their Boots muddy

The staff at the Boots Pharmacy in Kilsyth are taking part in the ‘Swamp Challenge’ next month to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 25, at the Cloybank Estate featuring two miles of wet, muddy obstacles and real live Swamp Beasties lurking in dens around the course.

Last year the pharmacy staff took part in Bubble Rush and raised £2000 for Strathcarron, pictured are (l-r) Anneila, Ann, Sharon, Sandra, Natasha and Gail, collectively known as ‘Boots Dirty Rascals’, who will be taking on this year’s challenge.

They said: “We are participating in Swamp Challenge in aid of Strathcarron Hospice because we believe that people should not only die well, but live well until the end of life”

Donations can be made in store or by visiting www.strathcarronhospice.net/fundraisers/boots-dirty-rascals.