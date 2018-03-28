A Kilsyth woman will be standing up to cancer next month with an event in the Church of God.

Lyndsey Gillhaney is calling all bakers to get involved in the Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off taking place on Saturday, April 28.

She said: “I have one sister, Janie, who has a terminal brain tumour and my other sister, Gillian, is undergoing chemotherapy to beat breast cancer.

“Our uncle has also overcome bowel cancer, but now has tumours in his liver and lungs, so this is my way of giving something back and in support of my family members.”

The competition will have three categories on the day – Signature Challenge, Technical and Show Stopper – with a winner in each, as well as the Star Baker Award.

Lyndsey said: “We are looking for bakers to take part, I doesn’t matter it you’re angel cake is heavenly or you’re more prone to a soggy bottom the main thing is to have fun and raise lots of lovely dough for a great cause.

“I really can’t wait to see what is created, who never know who might win, and I’m sure everyone will enjoy eating them!”

Entry for one, two or all three categories, is £5 per person and 100 per cent of the fee goes to Stand Up To Cancer.

To enter visit the donation page the donation page to pay your money, or for more information email Linzi0386@googlemail.com.

Baking must be delivered by 11.30am on April 28 and each entry will be judged at noon, with the winners being announced at 2pm.

Lyndsey said: “I want to say a massive thank you to Kilsyth Church of God for letting me hold the event.

“I will also be doing a Live Facebook Raffle on Wednesday, April 25, to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer, and I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has donated some great prizes.”

Tickets costing £1 per strip can be paid via the donation page.”