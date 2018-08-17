Still time to sign up for next month’s Cumbernauld 10k

It is less than a month until the Cumbernauld 10k returns, but there is still time to sign up.

The Cumbernauld 10k is a which takes place on Sunday, September 16, from 11am at Broadwood Stadium.

Organised by North Lanarkshire Council this family and community running festival offers races for all ages as alongside the main 10k road race is a 3k timed run for pupils in S1 -4, a 1k race for P5-7, a 400m dash for P1-4 and a 100m toddler dash for 3-5 year-olds.

A Victory Mile Walk takes place in partnership with the event’s registered charity the Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland, a donation can be made to SBHS when you enter any of the races.

Throughout the day there will be a range of free fun activities for all the community to go along and cheer on the runners.

To enter any of the races visit www.q-buster.co.uk/cumbernauld10k.