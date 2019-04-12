Strathcarron needs long-term funding strategy in place

Parliamentarians Jamie Hepburn MSP and Stuart McDonald MP have written to North Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Joint Integration Board looking for answers on the long term funding strategy for Strathcarron Hospice.

This comes as the hospice have voiced their concerns about the short term and inadequate levels of funding coming from North Lanarkshire Council and NHS Lanarkshire’s Joint Integration Board.

Earlier this month the News & Chronicle reported members of the joint board agreed to delay their planned review of the contract with Strathcarron until December.

Mr Hepburn said: “There can’t be many families locally who have not been touched by the professionalism and exceptional work carried out by Strathcarron Hospice.

“It’s disappointing to note that they are not being supported properly in their work by Joint Integration Board. Together with Stuart, I am working to make sure a long term solution is found.”

Mr McDonald added: “We wrote to the joint board asking that they set out a proper long term plan, working alongside Strathcarron Hospice, that would address the palliative care needs of people in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

“The idea that a body the size of Strathcarron can be funded from year to year is not acceptable and all the funding partners need to work together to ensure Strathcarron receives the same support as other hospices in North Lanarkshire.”