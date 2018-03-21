Students show they care with charity fundraiser

Students from New College Lanarkshire looking to get into a caring profession have showed they care after raising £1,300 for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Students on the NPA Preparation for Early Education, Childcare and Playwork programme at the College’s Motherwell Campus recently presented the charity with the cheque, after an extremely successful fundraiser.

They held the event in the campus atrium, which included a raffle, tombola and cake stall. The students had the chance to visit the hospital, and experience what life is like in a care environment.

They were given a tour and provided with lots of useful information about what the charity has been able to fund in the past and ongoing projects.

Lecturer Nicola Nichol said: “The students worked extremely hard organising the event and we are all absolutely delighted with the success of it.

“It was a great privilege to present the cheque for such a high value to the hospital, as well as have a tour of the facilities by Suzanne, who works for the charity.

“Well done to the students involved and on behalf of them, thanks to all who helped us raise this fantastic amount.”