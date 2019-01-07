Support to boost breastfeeding in North Lanarkshire

Improved support for nursing mothers in the workplace and the wider community will help boost breastfeeding in North Lanarkshire.

The council aims to encourage more employees to breastfeed for longer by providing appropriate workplace facilities and access to flexible working arrangements.

The commitment to providing a framework that will change the current culture from bottle to breastfeeding comes after a report to support improved awareness and engagement for breastfeeding across North Lanarkshire was agreed.

Both the council and NHS Lanarkshire have signed up to a multi-strand approach that will explore further opportunities to improve breastfeeding figures including:

Incorporating breastfeeding awareness into the education curriculum, including breastfeeding awareness sessions to senior pupils;

Incorporating breastfeeding facilities at the design stage of any new construction projects, or in any future refurbishment plans for existing council buildings;

Working with partners to promote the benefits of breastfeeding as well as the council and NHS breastfeeding facilities available;

Assisting young parent groups with practical skills to improve nutrition and infant feeding through Community Learning and Development classes.