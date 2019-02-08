Survey reveals 98% of Villagers against closure

A survey of residents in Cumbernauld Village shows the vast majority are against the potential closure of its GP surgery.

Last month Condorrat Medical Practice mooted closing its branch surgery, the Handa Parctice, and has been seeking views and feedback via a patient questionnaire.

The Practice has yet to reveal the results of this exercise so Cumbernauld and Kilsyth’s MSP Jamie Hepburn and MP Stuart McDonald decided to carry out their own survey.

The parliamentarians’ survey was delivered to residents in Cumbernauld Village.

Of the 168 who responded, 98% were against the Village Surgery closing, with the remainder undecided.

Mr Hepburn said: “It’s clear that this proposal has no support in Cumbernauld Village and it’s likely the surgery’s own survey will show a similar lack of support.

“The practice are right to have engaged early with the local community and hopefully between the practice and the health board, a long term solution can be found to keep this service in the Village.”

Mr McDonald added: “Clearly the option proposed is not what patients are looking for. The practice are doing the right thing in gauging patient opinion. But it is also clear that NHS Lanarkshire and the Condorrat Medical Practice should come to an arrangement to ensure the GP practice remains in Cumbernauld Village on a long term basis.”

If the closure does go ahead, it would be 12th GP practice to close since 2008, and is likely to take place on March 31 at which point patients would transfer to the main practice in Condorrat.

Following our initial story last month, News & Chronicle readers expressed their disappointment in the proposed closure.

Scott Hamilton said: “Cumbernauld Village is a village in name only ... it’s heart has been slowly ripped out over the years.”

James Trench added: “Would they not need more doctors at the practice in Condorrat and longer opening times with more patients using it?”

Recent warnings from the Royal College of General Practitioners say that Scotland could be short of more than 800 family doctors by 2021.