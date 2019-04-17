Swimming pool in Kilsyth to reopen after refurbishment

Kilsyth Swimming Pool will reopen on Friday after extensive refurbishment works.

More than £330,000 has been invested in the venue including improvements to the swimming pool, changing village and toilets, upgrade and reconfiguration of reception area, new café area furniture, flooring and lighting, and upgrade all lighting to LED and the Building Management System to help reduce its Carbon Footprint.

A NL Leisure spokesperson said: “The venue has seen significant improvements which we are sure our members will love.

“We will also be holding a free launch weekend from the Friday-Sunday to celebrate the venue reopening, with a variety of great offers you can take advantage of.

“Throughout the weekend you can drop in and find out more about our swimming lessons and we’ll also have some free parent and child taster sessions available.”