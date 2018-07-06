Thinking of her son kept Angela going

Angela Stewart from Westerwood is no stranger to running having completed several marathons in aid of numerous charities.

However, she was particularly pleased with her performance at last month’s Alloa Half Marathon.

Not only did she complete the course less than two hours, but also raised over £1000 for a cause very close to her heart, Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

Angela said: “Our 14-year-old son, Marco, has liver disease. He has had two acute attacks which absolutely floored him, and we are currently awaiting the results of tests to determine if the cause is genetic.

“Because of our experience, we are in regular touch with the liver nurses and consultants at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he receives excellent care, and we have also learned about the fantastic work which CLDF do in supporting young people like Marco around the UK.

“I wanted to support their work this year by doing the Alloa Half and on such a hot day it was pretty tough going. At mile eight I suffered a terrible stich in my side but giving up was never an option. Thinking of Marco, the charity who need the funds and the support of my family drove me to the finish line!

“I had hoped to raise a few hundred, so I am delighted that my total has now topped £1000. I really want to thank everyone who contributed to this found and especially my friend Susie Addison who supports me in all my runs.”

CLDF chief executive Alison Taylor added: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

“We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations, so we are very grateful that Angela chose to do this for us.”

To support Angela’s fundraising visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/angela-stewart6.

For more info on CLDF visit childliverdisease.org.