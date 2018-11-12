Tributes paid to former councillor

Tributes have been paid following the death of former Balloch North and Craigmarloch councillor Jim McKenna.

Mr Kenna, the husband of ex-Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MP Rosemary McKenna, served on North Lanarkshire Council for one term, and was a member of the education, environmental services, general purposes and leisure services committees.

Council leader Jim Logue said: “Jim was a good man and served his constituents of Balloch North and Craigmarloch with dedication and pride.

“He made a great contribution to the first term of the council, which was formed in 1996, forging positive working relationships with other new councillors and members of staff.

“My thoughts are with Rosemary and the rest of the family at this sad time.”

Cumbernauld South councillor Allan Graham added: “As a family friend, Jim was first and foremost a family man and a constant support to Rosemary when she was the MP from 1997 until 2010.

“Like Councillor Logue my thoughts are with Rosemary and the family at this sad time.”