University reunion is perfect opportunity for charity cycle

A Cumbernauld man has marked a university reunion by cycling 200 miles in aid of Mary’s Meals.

Michael McDonald (43) and three of his university friends celebrated the 25th anniversary of them meeting at Glasgow University by cycling the length of the Outer Hebrides.

The group had always discussed completing the trek together and saw it as the perfect opportunity to support global feeding charity Mary’s Meals, which provides a daily school meal to over 1.25 million of the world’s poorest children.

The friends set a fundraising target of £500 but have more than doubled that amount, with donations still coming in following the three-day Hebridean Way trek, which started in Barra and ended at the Butt of Lewis Lighthouse.

Michael said: “The cycle was a brilliant way to mark the anniversary of us meeting as it was something we always spoke about doing. It was also a great opportunity to support the fantastic work of Mary’s Meals, a charity close to our hearts.

“It was a terrific trip, we got to take in some stunning views, such as the Callanish standing stones and the famous beach runway at Barra. We’ve worked out that we cycled the equivalent height of three Munros during the 200-mile cycle, so it was certainly a tough challenge.”

“We are delighted to have smashed our fundraising target, raising enough to feed 100 hungry children for an entire school year and donations are still coming in. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us.”