Video: Tesco Extra in Cumbernauld collects toys for Ronald McDonald House

Tesco Extra in Cumbernauld has donated sackfuls of toys to Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow.

The collection was organised by Tesco staff member Catherine Drummond who is amazed by how much the appeal has grown.

Tesco Extra Cumbernauld donation to Ronald McDonald House

She said: “This project started with collecting a few toys with family and friends because it is something that is close to my heart, but when colleagues and customers heard what I was doing they wanted to get involved.

“What an amazing outcome and I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has gotten involved for their help and I know all these gifts will be very much appreciated by the families at Ronald McDonald House.”

Catherine was supported by Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney, who also her uncle, and Cumbernauld and Kilsyth’s MSP Jamie Hepburn and MP Stuart McDonald.

Hugh said: “It was a pleasure to be invited along to Tesco Cumbernauld for their toy collection for children in the house over the holiday season.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Catherine for organising the event and spreading so much joy.”