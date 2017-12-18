Westfield ‘pioneer’ has died

A Westfield man who gave three tireless decades of service to his community has died peacefully at the age of 74.

Allan Devlin, of Inchwood Road, was one of the ‘pioneers’ in Westfield after swapping life in Glasgow for a new home in the new town back in 1977.

He would work tirelessly through his chairmanship of Westfield Community Council to ensure a better quality of life for residents in his area.

He was still involved with the community council until earlier this year, when ill-health prevented him attending meetings, and was on the board of Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Unemployed Workers’ Centre.

Billy Lees, who worked with him in both organisations, said: “Allan was such a community minded man and I knew if I ever needed help with anything that he was always there.”

Allan, who was a retired painter and decorator, was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours last year.

He said at the time: “I would like to dedicate this honour to colleagues past and present and of course the people of Westfield.

“It really is a lovely community and a great place to stay. I suppose I’ve got involved because I want it to stay that way.”

Allan is survived by his wife Rosemary, their two children and grandchildren.

His funeral will take place on Friday at 10am in Our Lady and St Helens Church, Condorrat.