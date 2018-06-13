Young author raising cash for SBH Scotland

A seven-year-old boy, whose younger brother was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, has written a book to raise funds for a specialist charity which offers support for the complex condition.

“The Amazing Ross”, by Ethan Scott was written during the Easter holidays and follows the story of friend, Ross, who goes on a series of adventures in the rainforest with Ethan’s dad and grandfather. Along the way the boys encounter jaguars, reptiles and other animals as they explore the jungle.

After hand-drawing all the illustrations, Ethan started selling copies outside his grandfather’s house to friends, neighbours and passers-by.

All proceeds were donated to Dullatur-based Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH Scotland), an organisation providing support to children, young people and adults affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

To date, more than 40 copies have been sold, raising over £200 for the charity.

Ethan’s younger brother, Jackson (3), was born with hydrocephalus, a condition caused by a build-up of fluid on the brain.

Since his birth, Jackson and his mother, Jenni, have used a number of SBH Scotland’s specialist services, including weekend family and baby group sessions, where they are able to speak with other families affected by the conditions. .

Ethan decided to create to book because he wanted to give back to the charity that helps his family.

Jenni said: “SBH Scotland have offered incredible support to Jackson and our family. It has been so important just knowing the charity are always there for us and have been from the very start.

“Ethan is such a creative and thoughtful big brother who wants to help Jackson and others with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. I could not be prouder of him for taking on this project, and for raising funds for such a fantastic cause.”