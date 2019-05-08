Holyrood cash could be used to improve transport links to Croy

A number of local politicians have written to North Lanarkshire Council chief executive Des Murray asking him to apply for funding to improve transport links in Croy.

Jamie Hepburn MSP, Stuart McDonald MP, and councillors Alan Masterton, Danish Ashraf and Mark Kerr want Mr Murray to take advantage of Scottish Government cash for local rail improvements.

The £2 million Local Rail Development Fund, was announced in February 2018, with the aim of providing funding to develop community-led options to improve local rail connections.

The fund generated a lot of interest and has been re-launched in 2019 with the remaining balance of up to £1.3 million.

Mr Hepburn said: “Any stakeholder organisation with a responsibility or interest in local transport issues, such as local authorities, Regional Transport Partnerships and local interest groups can apply.

“Other local authorities have previously been successful in winning funding and North Lanarkshire Council should ensure that this opportunity to investigate longer term solutions at Croy is not missed.”

South Lanarkshire, Fife and East Lothian councils all made successful applications last year.

However, in North Lanarkshire the council says it will be happy to support any groups who wants to apply for funding, but won’t be doing it personally.

A spokesperson said: “The Local Rail Development Fund provides funding to carry out initial studies into local transport issues and potential solutions, and is open to local groups to apply.

“The council would provide support to any groups who may be interested in submitting a bid to the fund.”