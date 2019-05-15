Hugh Gaffney pays tribute to John Smith on 25th anniversary of his death

Coatbridge, Chyrston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has paid tribute to the late John Smith in a parliamentary debate to mark the 25th anniversary of his death.

Mr Smith first served as the Member of Parliament for North Lanarkshire and then for Monklands East.

Hugh Gaffney said: “John Smith served North Lanarkshire and its communities with distinction in Parliament and I know that he is still held in the highest regard locally.

“He was an excellent parliamentarian and championed many causes throughout his life, like Scottish Devolution, which have since come to pass.

“He was elected leader of the Labour Party in 1992 and was widely expected to lead Labour back into power. His Government would have invested in North Lanarkshire and given real opportunities to local people.

“As I said in my maiden speech to Parliament, he was one of the best Prime Ministers that this country never had.”