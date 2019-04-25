Join Scottish SPCA for a 6k Mutt Strut around Strathclyde Park

The Scottish SPCA is holding a 6k Mutt Strut at Strathclyde Park on Sunday, June 2 for the first time.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is inviting animal lovers to take part in the free walk around Strathclyde Loch, but is also encouraging participants to raise funds.

Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Peter Fleming said, “We’re really excited to host our first 6k Mutt Strut in Strathclyde Park, especially after the success of the event at Lochore Meadows in Fife earlier in the year.

“As the park is accessible, everyone can take part, no matter their age, ability, or dog ownership status! Even if you don’t have a dog, you can come and enjoy the canine company.”

“As it is summer there will be plenty of new and exciting smells, sounds and sights for dogs to investigate.

“There will also be an opportunity to chat to some local companies who specialise in dog care and services.

“We hope the 6k Mutt Strut will help us raise vital funds to help rehabilitate, rehome and release animals in Scotland. As we receive no government funding, we rely entirely on the generous support of the public.

“Come along, get some fresh air and spend some time in canine company!”

Tickets can be booked online at www.scottishspca.org/events/mutt-strut-strathclyde-country-park.

To book tickets over the phone or to volunteer at the event call 03000 999 999 (option 4) or email fundraising@scottishspca.org org.