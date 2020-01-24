Keep Scotland Beautiful wants us all to give the country a good spring clean

The countdown to Scotland’s Spring Clean is on – and Keep Scotland Beautiful is inviting everyone to play their part in ridding the nation of litter.

Poor local environmental quality is having a negative impact every day on over one million people living in Scotland and litter levels remain at the highest recorded in a decade.

Amongst the many significant environmental challenges facing Scotland, litter should be one of the easiest to tackle with individuals and communities able to get out and about to take action in their own areas.

With the 2019 Spring Clean attracting more than 45,000 people, environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for even more people to register to take part in 2020 and arrange their own Clean Up event during April and May.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “We are all rightly proud of Scotland’s dynamic towns, villages and cities, as well as our beautiful beaches and green spaces.

“It’s important that our country looks it’s best at all times – litter-free and welcoming.

“Every piece of litter we remove prevents it from ending up in seas and oceans worldwide, protects our wildlife and our wider natural environment and also benefits our own health and wellbeing.

“I’d encourage individuals, communities, schools and businesses across Scotland to take part in this year’s initiative – particularly appropriate as we celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.”

Paul Wallace, Keep Scotland Beautiful’s campaigns manager, said: “Spring Clean provides a fantastic opportunity for everyone all across the country to help remove litter from the places they care about.

“A simple action like picking up litter can make a real difference to an environmental challenge that sometimes seems too big to solve.”

Spring Clean is a key part of the wider Clean Up Scotland campaign, which has been led by Keep Scotland Beautiful since 2012.

To find out more, visit Keep Scotland Beautiful Spring Clean