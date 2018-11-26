Kilsyth Christmas lights switch-on

The countdown to the festive season has truly begun with the Christmas lights being switched on in Kilsyth on (Thursday).

The master of ceremonies Steve McKenna will welcome special guest Still Game favourite Matt Costello (Stevie the bookie) to town.

There will also be entertainment from Jump ‘n’ Jive, Balmalloch Primary School choir and much more including a photo booth, giant snow globe, Santa’s grotto and competitions.

The free event, organised by Town Centre Activities, runs on Main Street from 3–5pm and will conclude with the lights being turned on.