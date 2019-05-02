Kilsyth Swimming Pool undergoes £330,000 refurbishment

Kilsyth Swimming Pool has been given a fresh new look following an extensive three month refurbishment.

NL Leisure has invested over £330,000 with significant improvements throughout the venue.

As well as work to the building, the swimming pool and changing village has been completely upgraded and the reception area has been modernised.

NL Leisure managing director Emma Walker said: “We’re delighted that Kilsyth Swimming Pool has now fully reopened after extensive improvement works.

“The pool is an excellent community asset and the significant amount of money invested reaffirms our commitment to helping more people get more active more often.”

For opening times visit www.nlleisure.co.uk.