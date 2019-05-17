Large dog bites five-year-old in Cumbernauld town centre

A five-year-old boy was bitten by a large dog, belived to be a Japanese Akita or similar, in Cumbernauld town yesterday (Thursday).

Fortunately the child was not seriously injured in the incident which took place at around 3.15pm at the pedestrian crossing on Yule Way

However, it did caused a great deal of distress to the boy and indeed his mother who was also present.

The female owner of the dog did stop to check on the wellbeing of the youngster, however police are still keen to speak to her.

She is described as being aged around 40 with blonde hair and wearing a white top and blue denim shorts.

Equally police are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information that may assist the police with their enquiry.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2753 of 16th May 2019.