It is your last chance to nominate your healthcare hero for NHS Lanarkshire’s Staff Awards.

The nomination period ends on 31 December and patients, visitors and colleagues have been putting forward staff and volunteers for an award.

Now in their third year, the awards see healthcare staff and volunteers from across Lanarkshire being recognised for the inspirational work that they do.

Volunteers and staff from all job families, clinical and non-clinical, are eligible for nomination.

Susan Dunne, director of organisational development, said: “At this time of year, people often think back to the people who have made a big impact on their life over the past twelve months.

“For many of us, this could be the staff that have gone above and beyond to help us or a member of our family.

“Nominating this person or team for a staff award is a perfect way to say thank you.

Calum Campbell, chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, said: “We have a lot of hard working and dedicated staff throughout Lanarkshire, who provide an exceptional standard of care and service on a daily basis.

“A celebration like the Staff Awards is one way we can acknowledge and recognise everything that our staff and volunteers do.

“They are so willing to go that extra mile for the communities of Lanarkshire. The awards let us all say thank you for the exceptional work that they do.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at a celebration ceremony in May.

The award categories are:

· Outstanding individual- clinical and non-clinical

· Outstanding Team – clinical and non-clinical

· Outstanding care

· Outstanding volunteer

· Outstanding quality

Nominations can be made at www.nhslanarkshire.org.uk or by calling 01698 377790. Nomination forms have also been distributed to sites across the NHS Lanarkshire area.