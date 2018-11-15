Lecturers protest at New College Lanarkshire

Lecturers at New College Lanarkshire are protesting over an unresolved dispute with college management.

Members of the college’s EIS Further Education Lecturers’ Association are staging demonstrations today (Thursday) outside the three main campuses, Motherwell, Coatbridge and Cumbernauld.

They are responding to recent action taken by college management, claiming that it breaches agreements on terms and conditions.

The lecturers says management failed to arrange a meeting to resolve this and action taken in pursuit of trade union officials.

A dispute relating to the implementation of the National Bargaining Agreement is also unresolved, it is claimed.

The EIS/FELA branch passed a vote of no confidence in the senior management team and the board of management in August following consultation on the Business Plan for the college. This proposes job cuts by way of voluntary severance, with increased workloads and larger classes as a result.

The union took their concerns to the Scottish Parliament’s public audit and post-legislative scrutiny committee in September.