Make sure you are registered to vote ahead of the European Election

North Lanarkshire residents are being reminded to make sure they are registered to vote in the European Parliamentary Election scheduled for May 23.

To be able to vote in this election, eligible voters must be registered by Tuesday, May 7.

Register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, you only need your National Insurance number and date of birth, or download a form at www.yourvotematters.co.uk and return it to your Electoral Registration Office.

North Lanarkshire returning officer Des Murray said: “It is important that every individual who is eligible has the opportunity to vote in every election, and you must be registered to use your vote.

“So, if you want to vote in the European Election, please make sure you are registered – it’s quick and easy to do.”

Applications for new postal and postal proxy votes and for changes to existing postal or proxy votes must be with the Electoral Registration Office by 5pm on Wednesday, May 8, and applications for new proxy votes (not postal or emergency proxy votes) by 5pm on Wednesday, May 15.

If you are not sure if you are registered, contact your local electoral registration office at: North Stand, Cadzow Avenue, Hamilton ML3 0LU or on 0800 030 4333.