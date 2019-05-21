Making it easier to access Croy station

Croy Station is to be overhauled so that it is easier for passengers with physical impairments to use.

Network Rail has confirmed Croy is one of six stations which will receive Access for All funding, which will allow for various improvements such as step-free access from platform to platform, new or improved footbridges with lifts, and improved lighting and surfaces.

A report published by Network Rail states: “Access improvements to stations are an important part of the ongoing investment in Scotland’s Railway, and putting passengers first is our priority. As proposals for these stations develop, we will involve passengers, local stakeholders and access groups to make sure that all are informed of the proposals for their station.”

The news has been welcomed by local councillors.

Kilsyth councillor Mark Kerr said: “As a regular rail user myself and having a disabled mother, I am all too aware of the poor accessibility of Croy station.

“Indeed, I’m working along with my Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn and Cumbernauld North councillors Alan Masterton and Danish Ashraf on additional potential projects to make accessing Croy easier and sustainable.

“It is simply not acceptable that a wheelchair user must leave the station to enable them to cross over the bridge to access the other side.

“I’m glad this action is being taken that followed to seeing more and more improvements being made to the station to ensure that that it remains a central part of the Glasgow Mainline.”

Fellow Kilsyth councillor Jean Jones added: “I welcome investment in Croy Station which will allow better access for people with mobility problems or prams.

“I look forward to being involved in community consultation ahead of any works carried out.“