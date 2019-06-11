More than 2000 people turn out for the start of Kilsyth Civic Week

This year’s Kilsyth Civic Week kicked off on Saturday as 17 organisations took part in the parade from Kilsyth Academy to the Burngreen Park led by the Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band.

This year’s civic party was: Queen – Sophie Curtis (St Maurice’s High); Ladies in Waiting – Ciara Simpson, Chiara Sankey (St Maurice’s High); Flower girls – Paige Bennett, Caoimhe Furay (St Patrick’s Primary); Ushers – Stephen Buchanan, Andrew Miller (Balmalloch Primary); Page Boys – Christopher John McLean, Euan Robbie (Kilsyth Primary); Chamberlain – Lauren Egan (Kilsyth Academy).

The football tournament was won by St Andrew's Primary at Kilsyth Civic Week 2019

The Gala Day crowd were entertained by Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band, the Starlets, Dejavu Dance School, Amy Dorris Irish Dancers and Aimee Bryceland as over 2000 people visited the park which was filled with stalls and activities

On Sunday the Fun4s and the football tournament took place at the Sportsfield which was won by St Andrew’s Primary with a last minute goal against St Patrick’s Primary. Kilsyth Primary, Balmalloch Primary and Holy Cross Primary also took part.

The Best Decorated Shop Window competition was won by Rennies the Bakers, with Kerry Anne Health & Beauty, Charteris Pharmacy and The Flower Shop as runners-up.

The talent show takes place tonight (Tuesday) at 7pm in Kilsyth Academy, all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Rotary were among the organisations represented the Gala Day for Kilsyth Civic Week 2019

The Music Festival at the bandstand started on Monday with Zumba by Avril, followed by Croy Silver Band. Tonight (Tuesday) the Columban Singers perform at 7.30pm, tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5.30-7pm Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band learners and members of the Development Band will be playing some tunes and offering an opportunity to come and try, and then on Friday at 7.30pm there is Boogie Box Jive.

On Sunday from 12.20pm there will be a raft of entertainment from Rona Thompson & Stan Quirk, John Thompson, Cateran, Gospel Concert, Willow Moon, Denis Gough, Steven Clark and John Graham & Jim Clark.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/kilsyth.civicweek.