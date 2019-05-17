MP concern as unemployment rate rises in his constituency for a fourth straight month

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has expressed concern after latest figures revealed unemployment has risen across his constituency for the fourth month in a row.

Data from the House of Commons Library to the end of April shows the unemployment rate currently stands at 4.9 per cent, which represents a 1.5 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year.

The total number out of work in the constituency is 2315, and come at a time when both the UK and Scottish unemployment rates fell to historic lows of 3.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively.

Mr Gaffney said; “I’m extremely disappointed that there has been a fourth consecutive rise in the local unemployment rate.

“Both the UK and Scottish Governments are trumpeting the latest national figures, but I have heard nothing from them about how they plan to tackle unemployment in areas like Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill where rates remain higher than those seen nationally.

“I am also concerned that a further 125 people find themselves unemployed locally compared to this time last year.

“It’s clear that immediate intervention from both Governments is required if we are to create secure and well-paid jobs for the benefit of the local economy.”