MP demands Prime Minister halt the closure of Cumbernauld tax office

Cumbernauld’s MP Stuart McDonald urged the UK Government to halt plans to close the town’s tax office at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Depute Prime Minister David Liddington MP, standing in for Theresa May, was unable to provide any reassurances about the future of the site.

Approximately 1300 local jobs are in danger of being moved to Glasgow under proposals to create a regional hub.

Mr McDonald said: “Alongside the workforce and PCS Union I’ve been fighting these ill-thought out proposals since they were announced.

“This office closure programme for HMRC predates Brexit and has been overtaken by the fact that we will need more civil servants.

“The Cumbernauld office is readily accessible for people across central Scotland and the staff there are experienced and skilled at their jobs.

“Retaining the office will be a far more efficient use of public money than moving all these jobs to Glasgow.

“Despite their warm words about supporting town centres and recognising the hard work of civil servants, the Government continue to fail the people of Cumbernauld and the HMRC staff by not scrapping this proposal and committing to developing their site in the town.

“They have already rolled back some proposals elsewhere and a Cumbernauld office makes the most sense financially and for the workforce.

“They should see sense sooner rather than later, reverse plans to close the local tax office and provide reassurance for staff there.”