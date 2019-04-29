New memorial installed after original tribute to tragic Westfield teen Deone MacRae was destroyed by vandals

A new bench has been installed at St Maurice’s pond in memory of Westfield teenager Deone MacRae, who lost her battle with cancer in 2013 at the age of 15.

Following her death a memorial bench had originally been placed next to Broadwood Loch, but it was destroyed in 2017 when vandals set it on fire.

A GoFundMe campaign to replace the tribute raised over £1100 and Deone’s friend Chloe McPhail asked David Blair of DBC Fabrications in Coatbridge to come up with something special.

He made a vibrant pink butterfly design, which Cloe admits is ‘better than I could ever have expected’ and it now sits near St Maurice’s High, of which Deone is a former pupil.

Pictured at the bench is Chloe’s daughter Aaliyah Deone Hernan, who is named after Deone.