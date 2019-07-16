New Palacerigg play park will open next month

A new woodland play park is taking shape at Palacerigg Country Park.

Two seven-metre high towers connected by rope bridges with a vertical rope climbing tunnel, pendulum swing seats and enclosed five metre tube slide are at the centre of the play park.

In the surrounding woods there will be more play equipment, including balance beams, wobble bridges and low level climbing features along with seating and picnic benches.

The £400,000 project will be funded from money received by North Lanarkshire Council though the dissolution of Campsies Centre (Cumbernauld) Ltd and developed by the council, as part of its plans for the park.

A number of consultation events have been held recently with local people and park visitors, and the council will now take forward a plan for further improving the park for the future.

The new play park is expected to open at the start of August.