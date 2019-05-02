Organisation is a Firm Base with which to help Lanarkshire’s veterans

A special group supporting armed forces veterans in Lanarkshire has held its latest planning meeting.

Firm Base was established by the Ministry of Defence to develop the delivery of policy and funding to support the military community and veterans in Scotland.

Following a request by the Royal Regiment of Scotland for an Armed Forces Covenant to be established, the two Lanarkshire councils developed Lanarkshire Firm Base.

The organisation is the lead for delivering the key commitments contained in both councils’ Armed Forces Community Covenants.

These covenants support veterans and their families by encouraging activities to help integrate them into local life, and support families to access local authority services.

The meeting was hosted by the councils’ Veterans’ Champions David Cullen (North) and Mark Horsham (South).

Councillor Cullen said: “We are proud to see the objectives of Firm Base moving forward to help support forces personnel past, present and future in our area.

“We have an excellent relationship with armed forces and veterans associations and the work of Firm Base will further strengthen those links and promote activities to support veterans and their families.

“The Lanarkshire Firm Base gives a clear indication of our commitment to increased integration between the community and the Armed Forces.

“It is excellent news for everyone serving in, and associated with the military in Lanarkshire.”