Outlander is filming in Cumbernauld Glen

Hit TV fantasy-history series Outlander will be filming action scenes for its latest series in Cumbernauld Glen on Monday and Tuesday.

The film base for the series is in a former Cumbernauld factory, but to date most of the outside locations have been set in other areas, from Blackness Castle to Doune Castle, and even the West End of Glasgow.

However one of the climactic scenes of the most recent series, depicting the battle of Culloden, was filmed in a field a short drive from the Cumbernauld studio.

In it hero Jamie Fraser fights and kills his nemesis, evil redcoat captain Black Jack Randall (pictured) ... and manages to survive the battle.

Many scenic locations around Scotland have gained soaring visitor figures because they appear in Outlander sets, but Cumbernauld - Scottish film base for the whole project - isn’t currently on the tourist radar.

However on Friday and Saturday the Outlander external film team were set to arrive in Cumbernauld Glen, following consultation with North Lanarkshire Council and the Scottish Wildlife Trust, and while they had a day off today they’re back on Monday and Tuesday.

Notices advising the public about how film crews aim to manage their vehicles’ access to the site are posted at both ends of the Glen.