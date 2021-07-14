Agnes Bingham

Family and staff were able to organise a special bash in Eastfield, following Covid-19 guidelines that honoured the life of a lady who reached a milestone so few will ever see – as good wishes were conveyed from across the globe from those who couldn’t attend in person.

Agnes was born on July 12 1921 in Bank Close in Cumbernauld Village but moved to Kilsyth at two years of age. She has also lived in Queenzieburn.

Her son James Alexander Bingham who also lives in the village said: “Staff in the home decorated a room with photos, balloons and banners, and baked a100th birthday cake to celebrate her birthday.

" Agnes had a wonderful time opening numerous gifts and birthday cards from relatives and friends in this country, England, Wales, Canada and New Zealand.

"One very special card which delighted Agnes was from the Queen.

" At the end of her relatives visits Agnes, by now elated and on cloud nine, returned to the Eastfield Unit to join other residents in marking her very special day.

“We as a family wish to express their grateful thanks to all care and activities staff for all they did on her birthday, and for what they do all year round.”