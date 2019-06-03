Befriending project has its 20th birthday

June 1-7 is Volunteers’ Week. To mark this, Volunteering Matters North Lanarkshire Befriending Project are celebrating 20 years working in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council to provide a befriending service to isolated, vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in the local area.

To mark this event the group are hosting a special open evening tomorrow (Thursday, June 6), from 5.30-7.30pm in Colville Park, Motherwell.

They will be showcasing stories from young people, volunteers and partner organisations who have all contributed in making the project a success over the past 20 years.

Volunteers work one-to-one with children in North Lanarkshire, meeting them once a week or fortnight. This could be after school, in the evening or at weekends, depending on the volunteers availability. The role is aimed at building a relationship with a young person.

These activities are seen as a ‘timeout’ for young people who often live in difficult circumstances. They often benefit from an adult befriender who they can talk to and trust, as well as providing them with a reason to get out of the house.

Befrienders are aged 18 years or over, have a spare two hours per week/fortnight and are able to commit to supporting for a minimum period of 12 months.

A spokesman said: “If you care passionately about child welfare or are looking to gain relevant experience in health, social care or education - befriend a child in North Lanarkshire today! It’s hugely rewarding.”

For further information on the project call James on 01698 574 576 or email: james.donnelly@volunteeringmatters.org.uk.

Volunteers will needa PVG disclosure which is handled and paid for by the project.