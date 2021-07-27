Broadwood Loch

The emergency services were summoned to the beauty spot shortly after 4pm after the male was seen in the artificial lake which had attracted sunseekers on its banks.

They were soon joined by a host of emergency vehicles bearing all the hallmarks of a major incident.

PC Michael Steenson of Cumbernauld Police confirmed: “Police were contacted regarding the welfare of a male in the water at Broadwood Loch.

"Cumbernauld community policing officers attended and managed to safely return the male to shore who was thereafter taken to hospital to ensure his welfare.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.08pm on Saturday, July 24 to support a multi-agency response at Broadwood Loch, Cumbernauld.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and two water rescue units to assist emergency service partners.”

The incident took place in a weekend of tragedy in Scottish bodies of water where no fewer than six lives were claimed, chiefly in the perilous waters of Loch Lomond both at Balloch Park and Pulpit Rock at Ardlui.

A Police Scotland spokesman had this reminder for anyone who fancied a dip to cool down in temperatures rarely experienced in Scotland.

He stated: “When the weather is warm, bodies of water can seem inviting but they may present a significant danger.

"The water in Scotland's rivers, lochs and reservoirs can be cold, deep and have invisible currents.

" Under water there can be hidden dangers such as concrete structures or pipes, and steep slippery banks can make it hard to climb back out.

"The consequences can be fatal, so be aware and stay safe in Scotland’s beauty spots this summer.”