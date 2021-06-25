Willie and Jean

Willie and Jean Johnston who were married in Macduff in Banffshire on July 1 1961 moved to Seafar with sons Granville Rodney and Sean in 1968 but have lived in Balloch's Woodburn Drive since 1985.

Some readers will recognise William as a Clerk of Works for Cumbernauld Develpment Corporation and Jean worked as a staff nurse at Glasgow’s Rottenrow Hospital.