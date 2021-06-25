Couple who made a new life for themselves in the new town celebrate Diamond Anniversary
A couple who have lived in Cumbernauld for more than half a century are celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:42 am
Updated
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:46 am
Willie and Jean Johnston who were married in Macduff in Banffshire on July 1 1961 moved to Seafar with sons Granville Rodney and Sean in 1968 but have lived in Balloch's Woodburn Drive since 1985.
Some readers will recognise William as a Clerk of Works for Cumbernauld Develpment Corporation and Jean worked as a staff nurse at Glasgow’s Rottenrow Hospital.
The couple will enjoy a quiet family celebration in line with restrictions and the Cumbernauld News wants to congratulate Willie and Jean on reaching this wonderful landmark.