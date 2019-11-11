Craig’s home woes as Hollywood Hills house fails to sell

Cumbernauld’s most famous son Craig Ferguson has a problem on his hands despite his well documented riches.

The former Cumbernauld High School pupil made millions with his chat show before making a transatlantic move to Glasgow’s West End last year.

However the property he left - a Hollywood mansion on a sprawling estate - has failed to sell after first being put on the market in January.

After three price cuts, the four-bedroom home with guest cottages, recording studio and library is still on the market.

It is now being advertised for £3.5 million.

However, the comic (57)and his third wife Megan Wallace Cunningham could still make a profit on the house.

The pair picked it up for £3.2 million back in 2012.

The comic who ruled the airwaves with his Late Late Show said he had tired of fame- and by contrast, goes unrecognised in Glasgow.